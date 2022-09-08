Home / India News / Cyrus Mistry's old photo enjoying meal at Dhaba with his driver is viral

Cyrus Mistry's old photo enjoying meal at Dhaba with his driver is viral

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:02 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry: Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Cyrus Mistry: The photo shows Cyrus Mistry dressed in formals eating the meal.
Cyrus Mistry: The photo shows Cyrus Mistry dressed in formals eating the meal.
ByHT News Desk

A photo showing former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. Cyrus Mistry died in car crash last week.

"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," the caption of the Facebook post on the page ‘Zoroastrians in Hyderabad’ read.

See post here:

The photo shows Cyrus Mistry, dressed in formals, eating the meal while sitting on a cot.

Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. His friend Jahangir Pandole was also killed in the accident. Cyrus Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Cyrus Mistry's ouster from the company in 2016 triggered a courtroom fight between the Mistrys and the Tatas.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
cyrus mistry
cyrus mistry

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out