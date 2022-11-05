Cyrus Mistry death: FIR lodged against Dr Anahita Pandole for negligent driving

A first information report (FIR) was registered against noted obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole in connection with the accident that claimed the life of industrialist Cyrus Mistry in Maharashtra's Palghar district in September this year.

The FIR was registered by the Palghar Police on the basis of a final report by Mercedes Benz based on their analysis of the car's data chip, as well as a statement recorded from Dr Pandole's husband Darius earlier this week.

Dr Pandole was booked under charges of causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

Dr Pandole, Darius and Mistry were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai when their Mercedez Benz, driven by the gynaecologist, crashed into a concrete barrier on September 4 this year. Mistry and his friend and Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole died in the accident.

Dr Pandole continues to remain under treatment at a Mumbai hospital, while Darius was discharged earlier this week. Darius recorded his statement before police at his south Mumbai residence on Tuesday.

Darius told police that his wife could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

