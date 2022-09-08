Cyrus Mistry's old photo enjoying meal at Dhaba with his driver is viral

A photo showing former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. Cyrus Mistry died in car crash last week.

"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," the caption of the Facebook post on the page ‘Zoroastrians in Hyderabad’ read.

See post here:

The photo shows Cyrus Mistry, dressed in formals, eating the meal while sitting on a cot.

Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. His friend Jahangir Pandole was also killed in the accident. Cyrus Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Cyrus Mistry's ouster from the company in 2016 triggered a courtroom fight between the Mistrys and the Tatas.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

