Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cyrus Mistry's old photo enjoying meal at Dhaba with his driver is viral

Cyrus Mistry's old photo enjoying meal at Dhaba with his driver is viral

india news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:02 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry: Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Cyrus Mistry: The photo shows Cyrus Mistry dressed in formals eating the meal.
ByHT News Desk

A photo showing former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. Cyrus Mistry died in car crash last week.

"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," the caption of the Facebook post on the page ‘Zoroastrians in Hyderabad’ read.

See post here:

The photo shows Cyrus Mistry, dressed in formals, eating the meal while sitting on a cot.

Cyrus Mistry, 54, was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. His friend Jahangir Pandole was also killed in the accident. Cyrus Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, Cyrus Mistry's ouster from the company in 2016 triggered a courtroom fight between the Mistrys and the Tatas.

Cyrus Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
cyrus mistry
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP