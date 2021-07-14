Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / DA for central govt employees hiked to 28% with effect from July 1
india news

DA for central govt employees hiked to 28% with effect from July 1

7th Pay Commission: The much-awaited announcement comes as a major relief for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners after DA and DR hikes were put on hold last year in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees has been raised by 11 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021.(AFP Photo)

Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits for central government employees and pensioners have been increased from 17% to 28% with effect from July 1, 2021, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday. The much-awaited announcement comes as a major relief for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners after DA and DR was put on hold last year in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

At least three additional instalments of DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

"In view of the unprecedented situation, which arose due to the Covid-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance to the central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners... were due," Thakur said.

"Now the central government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021, to 28%, representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the basic pay," he added announcing the cabinet's decision.

Thakur, the minister of sports, youth affairs and minister of information and broadcasting, told a press briefing that the move is expected to cost the government approximately 34,400 crore. The decision will impact around 48,34,000 central government employees and 65,26,000 pensioners, the minister said.

The rate of DA and DR for the period January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, will remain unchanged at 17%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
7th pay commission dearness allowance
TRENDING NEWS

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP