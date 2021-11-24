DAC clears 2k cr to boost military communications

The defence acquisition council (DAC) on Tuesday gave its go-ahead to a ₹2,236-crore air force proposal to buy GSAT-7C satellite and ground hubs for improved real-time communication, the defence ministry said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will enhance the ability of our armed forces to communicate beyond the Line of sight,” it said.

The DAC — India’s apex military procurement body headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh — gave its acceptance of necessity for the project under the Make in India category.

“The project envisages complete design, development and launching of the satellite in India. The induction of GSAT-7C Satellite and ground hubs for software defined radios will enhance the ability of our armed forces to communicate beyond line of sight in all circumstances in a secure mode,” the statement added.

The government is encouraging self-reliance is the defence sector through several policy decisions including increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) limit from 49% to 74%, notifying 209 defence items that cannot be imported and creating a separate budget for buying locally-made military hardware.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India has signed contracts and cleared projects worth almost ₹62,000 crore in the last two months to boost military capability with locally produced weapons and systems including transport planes, tanks, helicopters, airborne early warning systems and counter-drone weapons.