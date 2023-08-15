Daily brief: 1 dead after houses collapse in Himachal's Shimla due to landslide, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2023 08:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Landslide wrecks havoc in Himachal's Shimla, several houses crumble down; locals move to safety

Several buildings, including houses and a slaughterhouse, on Tuesday crumbled down in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in instance of landslide due to incessant rainfall. Read more

Heat-proof your heart: Exercise tips to shield against heat-related cardiovascular events

Health experts believe that by embracing exercise as our ally, we can protect our hearts from heat-related cardiovascular events through incorporation of three key mechanisms employed by the body to cope with heat: sweating, vasodilation and increased thirst. Read more

5 herbs and spices to boost mood

Virat Kohli quashes fake news about him and Anushka, issues blistering response to reports on Alibaug farmhouse

Virat Kohli has set the record straight about reports claiming that the ace cricketer wants to build a cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse on Tuesday. Read more

Trinetra Haldar interview on extending her trans experience to Meher in Made in Heaven 2

For anyone complaining there are no trans actors to be cast as trans characters in Indian films or shows, I raise you Trinetra Haldar. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
landslide virat kohli anushka sharma
