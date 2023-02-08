Daily brief: 1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in remote parts of Turkey, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in remote parts of Turkey, MEA says 'We are in touch..'

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday asserted that an Indian national who had gone to earthquake-hit Turkey, on a work visit is missing, and that the government is in touch with his family, and his organisation. Ten more Indians are stuck in remote parts of the country but are safe, the foreign ministry said. Read more…

On Rahul's call for case study on Adani rise, PM Modi says, ‘Harvard has done…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address was full of jibes thrown at the Opposition, particularly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had launched a scathing attack on the government in Lok Sabha over the Adani crisis. Read more…

In State of Union address, Biden sends strong message to China

Claiming that the US was in a better position than it had been in decades to compete with China, President Joe Biden said that the US will act if China threatened its sovereignty “as we made clear last week” — a reference to America shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed through US territory. Read more…

'When we go there, we don't…': Sachin Tendulkar hits back after Australia accuse India of ‘doctoring’ Nagpur pitch

After starting the year on the right note, Team India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have won the previous three editions and will hope for a similar show this time around as a positive result will also see Rohit Sharma and Co. consolidate the final berth at the World Test Championship, which will be played in Oval later this year. Read more…

Madonna fires back at criticism about her Grammys look: ‘I have been degraded by the media since the beginning...’

Madonna is not remaining silent after photos from her recent appearance at the Grammys sparked a lot of attention online. The pop icon has taken to Instagram to share a lengthy post about how the unwanted social media chatter about her physical appearance is mainly because of ageism and misogyny that exists in the world. Read more…

Malaika Arora's puffer jacket, joggers is the ultimate airport look. Pics, video

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us real boss babe vibes in stunning pantsuits to decking up in festive attires, Malaika ensures that the limelight never leaves her side, be it any occasion. Read more…

