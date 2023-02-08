1 Indian missing, 10 stuck in remote parts of Turkey, MEA says 'We are in touch..'

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that an Indian national who had gone to earthquake-hit Turkey, on a work visit is missing, and that the government is in touch with his family, and his organisation. Ten more Indians are stuck in remote parts of the country but are safe, the foreign ministry said.

"We set up a control room in Turkey's Adana. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian national who was on a business visit is missing. We're in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him," Secretary, West, Sanjay Verma was quoted by ANI.

Video: Rescue teams look for survivors in Turkey, Syria; quake death toll cross 9000 mark

Addressing a press conference on 'Operation Dost', Verma gave more details about the Indian community residing in Turkey. There are 3,000 Indian nationals in Turkey, about 1,850 residing in and around Istanbul, about 250 in Ankara, and the rest of the others are residing across the country.

A frantic search operation is underway in Turkey and Syria which were struck by the massive earthquake that killed more than 11,000 people. The World Health Organistaion (WHO) had warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the quake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Catch all the live updates here

India has sent rescue teams to both nations under Operation Dost, a term coined by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. “Under #OperationDost, India is sending search and rescue teams, a field hospital, materials, medicines, and equipment to Türkiye and Syria. This is an ongoing operation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Many governments and aid groups have also rushed to dispatch personnel, funds and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON