Video: Rescue teams look for survivors in Turkey, Syria; quake death toll cross 9000 mark

More than 9,000 people have died after a series of earthquakes and aftershocks rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria this week, prompting the global community to rush aid - medical supplies and personnel, food and water, and emergency/rescue equipment and personnel - to affected regions. Grisly videos shared online show bodies recovered from debris of over 11,000 buildings destroyed by the earthquakes and videos shared by Turkish news agency Anadolu showed people, including infants and elderly people, being rescued.

In one such clip a daughter, who is a health worker, can be seen rescuing her mother and another shows a woman being rescued an hour after her baby was pulled to safety. Among the survivors is 80-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy, Arif Kaan.

WARNING: Some videos may contain disturbing content; viewer discretion is advised.

The video of the three-year-old boy's rescue shows his lower body trapped under concrete debris and rescue teams covering the torso with a blanket to protect it from the cold.

Emergency crews carefully cut away the debris surrounding him, mindful of the possibility of triggering another collapse. The boy's father, who himself had been rescued earlier, sobbed as his son was pulled free.

"For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan,” a Turkish television reporter said as the dramatic rescue was broadcast to the country.

Similarly, 10-year-old Betul Edis was rescued as her grandfather kissed her and spoke softy while she was loaded in an ambulance.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined over 24,000 Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in. Flags of all 30 member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) flew at half-mast on Tuesday at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels in honour of those who lost their lives.