Daily brief: 7 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; and all the latest news

7 killed, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

Seven people were killed and 27 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday, officials said adding that rescue operation for one traveller, who is still stuck inside the bus, is underway. Read more

Rahul Gandhi says China grabbed grazing land in Ladakh; BJP calls it propaganda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on his maiden visit to Ladakh post revocation of Article 370, on Sunday said that China has taken away India’s land and people are not allowed to graze their cattle there. Read more

Spain's Olga Carmona scripts history with World Cup-winning goal vs England, joins Iniesta in exclusive club

Scripting history at the grandest stage of them all in women's football, Olga Carmona scored the all-important opener for side in the FIFA Women's World Cup final between Spain and England at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Leading from the front, Spanish captain Carmona fired the opening goal for the Jorge Vilda-coached side in the 29th minute of the summit clash. Read more

Rajinikanth visits Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya with wife Latha after meeting Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajinikanth, who started his spiritual vacation from Uttarakhand and went to Jharkhand as well, is now in Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi as well as the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Pictures of him in a white kurta pyjama surfaced online. For the first time during the trip, his wife Latha was also spotted. Read more

Can your fatty liver give you a heart attack? Here's what experts say

Fatty liver disease in early stages do not cause serious harm and very often people tend to ignore this condition till it advances to later stages. However, dysfunctional liver not only puts one at risk of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer but also cardiovascular disease. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON