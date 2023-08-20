Rajinikanth visits Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya with wife Latha after meeting Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Rajinikanth, who started his spiritual vacation from Uttarakhand and went to Jharkhand as well, is now in Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi as well as the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Pictures of him in a white kurta pyjama surfaced online. For the first time during the trip, his wife Latha was also spotted. Also read: Internet reacts to Rajinikanth touching Yogi Adityanath's feet despite being older than him: ‘This is shocking’ Rajinikanth and wife Latha at Hanuman Garhi Temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday.(ANI)

Rajinikanth offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple. (ANI)

Rajinikanth spotted at Hanuman Garhi temple on Sunday. (PTI)

After visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi, Rajinikanth told reporters according to PTI, "I wished to come here for a long time. I am fortunate that the wish has been fulfilled. If the Lord wishes, I will come again after the construction of the temple is completed."

Rajinikanth's Lucknow visit

Before reaching Ayodhya, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday. Calling him a friend, Rajinikanth had told reporters, as per PTI, “Nine years ago, I had met Akhilesh at a function in Mumbai. Since then, our friendship has continued, and we talk over the phone. I had come here five years ago for a shooting, (but) Akhilesh was not there, and (I) could not meet him. He is here now and I met him.”

Rajinikanth had reached Lucknow on Friday and met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. He had also graced the screening of his film Jailer along with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. A video of the actor touching his feet had also gone viral. Rajinikanth said his meeting with Yogi Adityanath was "very good".

Rajinikanth's Uttarakhand, Jharkhan visit

In Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth had visited the Badrinath Temple and had meditated at Mahavatar Babaji's cave in in Pandavkholi, Dwarahat. He had then met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi and spent time at the Yogoda Satsanga Society ashram in the city.

Jailer success

Rajinikanth's Tamil film Jailer continues to do well at the box office. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹262 crore in India for all languages. The film has also been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. It has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and opened in theatres on August 10 amid positive reviews. The action comedy also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Malayalam actor Mohanlal has an extended cameo in the film.

