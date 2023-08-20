Jailer box office collection day 10: Rajinikanth film earns 18 crore in India, grosses 500 crore worldwide

Within 10 days of its release, Rajinikanth's action film Jailer has grossed ₹500 crore worldwide. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jailer has become the third Tamil film to enter the ₹500 crore club after 2.0 (2018) and Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer earned ₹18 crore nett in India in all languages, as per early estimates, on its 10th day. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 9 Rajinikanth's Jailer has taken the box office by storm.

Jailer box office

Jailer, which had opened with ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages on August 10, has now roughly earned ₹263.9 crore nett in India, so far. After earning ₹10.05 crore nett on Friday, the film saw a huge jump on Saturday, earning ₹18 crore nett. The film had collected ₹235.85 crore nett in India in all languages in its opening week.

The film's gross worldwide collection is also impressive. The Rajinikanth-starrer has become the third movie from Tamil cinema to cross the ₹500 crore mark. It has also become the second fastest movie to do so after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on Twitter or X along with a poster of Jailer featuring Rajinikanth, “BREAKING: Jailer hits ₹500 crore. Jailer BREACHES ₹500 crore elite club at the worldwide box office in just 10 days. Becomes the THIRD movie from Tamil cinema to enter this club after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Also, the SECOND fastest movie after 2.0, which entered ( ₹500 crore club) in seven days.”

About Jailer

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently the film's lead actor Rajinikanth spoke about Jailer's success. On Friday he arrived in Lucknow. Talking about his visit, Rajinikanth had told news agency ANI, "I will watch the film with the CM (Yogi Adityanath). It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit."

On Saturday, Rajinikanth met the UP chief minister and photos and videos from their meeting were widely shared online.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON