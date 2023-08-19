News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, will watch ‘Jailer’ with UP CM

Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, will watch ‘Jailer’ with UP CM

ByAryan Prakash
Aug 19, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The superstar will watch his recent blockbuster ‘Jailer’ with the chief minister. “I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit”, the superstar had told ANI ahead of his visit to the state capital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanathn in Lucknow. (X/ANI)
Tamil actor Rajinikanth with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanathn in Lucknow. (X/ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out