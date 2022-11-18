Daily brief: New details reveal Aaftab smoked marijuana beside Shraddha's body, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aaftab smoked marijuana next to Shraddha's body; Walkar consulted for depression

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar, was believed to be under influence when he strangled Shraddha on May 18. Quoting Delhi Police sources, news agency ANI reported that on that fateful night after the duo had a fight over who will bring their household things from Vasai where they used to stay before shifting to Delhi, Aaftab left the home and smoked marijuana. Read more

Ashwin totally confused about Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant's role in India's XI for New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are resting from the New Zealand tour but India's problem of plenty doesn't end there, that's how strong the bench strength is. Take this for example, there is Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant fighting for the openers spot. Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are probable contenders for batting at No.3. Read more

Connect teaser: Nayanthara’s film promises pure horror with no intermission. Watch

The teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil horror flick Connect was released on Friday on her 38th birthday. Going by the visuals, the film promises audiences a pure horror experience. Read more

WhatsApp new feature announced: Find, message and buy from a business

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its users, which will allow them to ‘Find, Message, and Buy something’ from a business on the instant messaging service. Read more

International Men's Day 2022: Superfoods for men

International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people of goodwill everywhere to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and their contribution to society for the greater good of all and also create awareness on men’s wellbeing and health. It is celebrated annually on November 19th worldwide to emphasize the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities. Read more

