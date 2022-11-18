International Men's Day 2022: Superfoods for men

International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people of goodwill everywhere to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and their contribution to society for the greater good of all and also create awareness on men’s wellbeing and health. It is celebrated annually on November 19th worldwide to emphasize the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on the eve of International Men's Day 2022, Dr Anjalika Atrey, Sexologist with Fast&Up, asserted, “Having a healthy diet is linked to feeling emotionally and physically healthy. Men are known to be prone to a number of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and heart disease, among others.”

She highlighted a few superfoods that help lower the risk of various diseases in men and serve as superfoods to boost their health:

1. ALMONDS

Almonds are an amazing superfood for your skin, digestive system and heart. Not only are almonds loaded with healthy unsaturated fats but they also contain fibre, vitamin E, and protein. Almonds can be incorporated into your diet by making almond butter or simply having them dry-roasted and seasoned.

2. SPINACH

One serving of spinach is loaded with calcium, fibre, and carotene. Carotene is essential for a healthy immune system and good vision. Spinach also contains folate, which plays an important role in male sexual function. Spinach can be added to your smoothies or protein shakes, or mixed into your pasta just before serving!

3. BROCCOLI

Broccoli contains large amounts of fibre, calcium, iron, and vitamin C, which helps the immunity and circulatory system. Broccoli can be added to your diet by tossing it into stir-fry's or can be eaten with your favourite dip.

4. BERRIES

Berries are small in size but contain a very high amount of antioxidants. They help you improve your blood sugar levels, as well as improve brain and heart health. Be it cranberries, blueberries, strawberries or blackberries, these can be added to pancakes or marinades to get a boost of nutrients.

5. WATERMELON

Watermelon contains lycopene, which protects you from prostate cancer. This makes watermelon a superfood that must be eaten by all men. Watermelon can be eaten on a hot summer day or can be added to juices, smoothies or ice pops to consume it in a fun way.

6. OATS

Oats are one of the easiest ways to add fibre to your diet while helping you control high blood pressure, weight gain, and diabetes. It also has beneficial effects on men’s sexual function and is known to boost testosterone levels.

Eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods is sure to help you maintain your health and fitness goals, which will help you improve your quality of life and help you combat various diseases that are caused by deficiencies.

