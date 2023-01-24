Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Aaftab turned violent as Shraddha met a friend, says chargesheet, and all the latest news

Updated on Jan 24, 2023 11:01 PM IST

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, allegedly murdered Walkar in May, chopped her body into 35 pieces, kept them in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, and dumped them across the city over three months. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Aaftab became violent after Shraddha met a friend, says chargesheet

Aaftab Poonawala, who killed and chopped his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in one of the worst crimes in recent history, did not like that she visited another friend and got violent, according to the 6,629-page “voluminous” chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan's cold exchange after horrible mix-up leads to run out in 3rd NZ ODI

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided the perfect start to Team India with their 212-run opening stand in 26 overs. The hosts were staring at a colossal 400-run total against New Zealand in the third and final ODI match of the series in Indore. But in a space of 10 overs, momentum slipped out of the hands of India as they lost four quick wickets. One of those dismissals was a result of a horrible mix-up between Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan which led to the latter's dismissal and was followed by a cold exchange between the two batters. Read more

Oscars 2023 full list of nominations: RRR makes history, nabs Best Song nod; All That Breathes bags Best Docu nom

SS Rajamouli's fictional pre-Independence epic has made history at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu blockbuster managed a nomination in the Best Song category. The nominees were announced on Tuesday by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed from Beverly Hills, California. Read more

5 tips for couples to build intimacy and trust in a relationship

n modern times with multiple priorities and never-ending to-do lists, relationships can suffer due to lack of open communication and insufficient quality time, and a faultline may crop up even between the most compatible partners. Stories of early break-up and marriage collapse are not uncommon these days. Read more

Foreign destinations for solo travellers

One of the safest foreign destinations to visit alone, the Netherlands has a laid- back and friendly culture and is filled with picturesque landscapes. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india news breaking news oscars rrr virat kohli
