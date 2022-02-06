Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Amarinder Singh's party makes fun of Sidhu as Congress chooses Channi, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 08:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amarinder Singh's party makes fun of Sidhu as Congress chooses Channi

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress relished the moment when Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the chief minister candidate of the party for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Read more

Lata Mangeshkar cremated with state honours as celebs, leaders pay tributes

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening. Read more

Several states to reopen schools, educational institutions this month. See list

Following the decreasing trend observed in the number of Covid-19 infections, several states have now moved towards partially or fully reopening schools and educational institutions. Read more

How Virat Kohli convinced captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS in 1st ODI vs WI; 'The ball has touched the bat' - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spot on with his judgement on Sunday during the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he managed to convince India's new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS. India reviewed it successfully. Read more

Valentine's Day: Are you in love? 10 magnificent ways to care for your partner

Some people have a hard time saying 'I love you' to their partner. But it is not the only way to express love. The truth is doing little things for your special someone can at times be even more romantic than poetry and love letters, especially when you are hoping for this relationship to be long term or 'forever'. Read more

 

