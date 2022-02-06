Lata Mangeshkar cremated with state honours as celebs, leaders pay tributes

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who enthralled millions with her voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and entertainment industry present at her funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area in the evening.

PM Modi left the venue after offering her floral tributes. Floral tributes were also paid to her at Shivaji Park on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind. Lata’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 in a hospital here on Sunday morning after multi-organ failure. Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan at the funeral.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those present at the funeral.

Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest.

The mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites. A large number of people thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the melody queen embarked on her final journey.

Multiple celebrities also paid tributes to Lata on social media. Expressing her grief, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "God speaks through beautiful voices' Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji's voice has immortalised her forever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Ltitaji," alongside a beautiful smiling picture of the legend.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi's life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She'll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Tendulkar tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

