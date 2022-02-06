Several states to reopen schools, educational institutions this month. See full list

Following the decreasing trend observed in the number of Covid-19 infections, several states have now moved towards partially or fully reopening schools and educational institutions.

Earlier in the week, Centre said that the decision to reopen educational institutions was up to the states and issued guidelines on how to do so, news agency ANI reported. The guidelines included measures such as sanitisation of the campuses, following physical distancing, scanning for symptoms of students who stay in hostels, according to the report. However, the guidelines also said that students opting to continue to study from home can be allowed with the consent of their parents.

With several state governments announcing the resumption of physical classes this month, here is a list of such states, Union territories.

Delhi

On December 4, the Delhi government announced its plan to reopen schools in a phased manner. Schools will be reopened on February 7 for classes 9 and above and on February 14 for nursery to class 8. Colleges, institutes and universities will also fully reopen on February 7.

Kerala

Schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 and colleges in Kerala will resume physical classes from February 7, the state government announced on Friday, following declining active cases in the state. Rest of the classes will begin from February 14, according to the government’s order.

Gujarat

Yet another state to reopen schools on Monday (February 7), Gujarat government said that classes 1 to 9 will be reopened on the day. The state also said that students will be allowed to choose between online or physical mode.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools for classes 9 and above and all colleges will reopen in the state from February 7, according to an order by additional chief secretary, home, Awanish K Awasthi. The state has also insisted on following Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

Bihar

As part of the relaxations to the existing Covid curbs, Bihar government on Sunday announced the full reopening of schools for classes above 9 and for classes 8 and below, it will be reopened but with half the attendance.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reopened schools for all classes except nursery and kindergarten and colleges in the state on February 1 after reducing Covid cases in the state.

Rajasthan

Similar to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan too opened schools on February 1 but only for classes 10 and above. For classes 6 to 9, the state has decided that the reopening would be on February 10. The students will also be allowed to continue online mode of education.

(With agency inputs)