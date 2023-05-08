Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: BJP fumes as Bengal bans ‘The Kerala Story,’ and a

Daily brief: BJP fumes as Bengal bans ‘The Kerala Story,’ and a

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Fascist fatwa’: BJP reacts sharply as Bengal becomes first state to ban ‘The Kerala Story’

The Bharatiya Janata Party reacted sharply to chief minister Mamata Banerjee's order to immediately ban the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”. Read More

Jeffrey Epstein-related case: Virgin Islands wants to subpoena ‘untraceable’ Google co-founder Larry Page

The U.S. Virgin Islands government wants to serve a subpoena to Google co-founder Larry Page for his alleged links to JPMorgan Chase and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per a report by Fox Business. But they are unable to locate Page. Read More

Web Stories | How To Manage Food Poisoning During Travel

Head and neck cancer: The lesser known facts

Globally, Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) are the seventh-most common cancer and developing countries such as India are witnessing a rise in its incidence as in India, Head and Neck Cancers are the second most common cancer especially, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer. Read More

BCCI names injured KL Rahul's replacement for WTC final, uncertainty prevails over Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced that KL Rahul has been ruled out for impending World Test Championship final against Australia next month at The Oval after incurring an injury during the ongoing IPL 2023. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP