Daily brief: Bengal EC countermands panchayat polls at 20 booths; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 13, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal post-poll clashes continue, election in 20 booths countermanded

The West Bengal State Election Commission has countermanded panchayat polls at 20 booths in three districts even as post-poll clashes erupted in several areas across the state on Thursday. Read more

Monica Bedi recalls losing Karan Arjun offer opposite Salman Khan after she tore Rakesh Roshan's card

Monica Bedi has revealed that she would have been part of Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun but she missed the opportunity to star in the film because of her own mistake. In a new interview, Monica detailed what had actually happened. Read more

'I was molested at six, started selling drugs at eight': England footballer breaks down, reveals childhood horrors

In a deeply emotional interview with Gary Neville, England footballer Dele Alli opened up about his struggles with mental health and rehabilitation over the course of his career. One of the most promising English players of the last few years, Dele’s trajectory was slowed down due to a host of reasons. The midfielder spoke to Neville, on his show, The Overlap, to reveal what he has been going through in an effort to help destigmatize mental health in football. Read more

Dos and don’ts for UTI prevention

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI is a common health condition that affects millions of people around the world and it occurs when bacteria enter the urinary tract, leading to uncomfortable symptoms and potential complications. While UTIs are treatable, prevention is key. Read more

