Daily brief: Bhupesh Baghel says ready for talks with Maoists, but on condition, and all the latest news

Bhupesh Baghel says ready for talks with Maoists, but on 1 condition

Two weeks after Maoists in a statement claimed that they are willing for peace talks but also set several conditions, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that peace talks with Maoists is only possible if they express faith in the Constitution. Read more

‘If PM from Gujarat…’: Hardik Patel slams Congress for abusing Ambani, Adani

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who resigned from the Congress a day ago, slammed the grand old party for misleading people on businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Patel, who said he had wasted three years of his political life in the Congress, added people like Ambani and Adani had risen due to their own hard work and need not be abused all the time. Read more

Virat Kohli reacts to suggestions of him taking a break: 'There is one person precisely who has mentioned it'

With Virat Kohli battling indifferent batting form in IPL 2022, there have been suggestions from several legends that the former India captain should take a break to come out of slump. From Mohammad Azharuddin to Kevin Pietersen, quite a few former cricketers feel that a break at his stage of a career can do Kohli a world of good. On the other hand, India great Sunil Gavaskar is entirely against the idea, as he feels the more Kohli plays, the better are his chances of getting back to scoring runs. But amid all this, what is Kohli's stance on it? Read more

Night Sky review: This hollow Amazon sci-fi thriller does disservice to talents of JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Between them, Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons have two Oscars, five Golden Globe Awards, and over 50 other major acting awards. To call them ‘decorated actors’ would be criminally bare. So you’d assume that when these two acting giants come together as leads of a series, it would be something spectacular. It is perhaps that expectation that goes against Night Sky. Read more

What is reminiscence therapy; know its benefits for people with dementia

Dementia is a brain disease that results in the loss of cognitive functioning in a person including thinking, remembering, and reasoning and as the disease progresses one may need assistance in even simple tasks like dressing, bathing, and moving among other things. Dementia is caused when there is damage or loss of nerve cells and problems with their connections in the brain. Read more

