Daily brief: Can't become Balasaheb by standing on car, BJP's dig at Uddhav; and all the latest news

Can't become Balasaheb by standing on a car: BJP's dig at Uddhav

As many drew a parallel between Saturday's angry Uddhav to Balasaheb, BJP's Keshav Upadhye said Uddhav can't become Balasaheb just by standing on the car. To become Balasaheb, hard work is needed, the BJP leader tweeted. Read more

'Who will say I love you first': Salman Khurshid to Nitish on united opposition

The stage for a united opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election was set in Patna on Saturday at the conventions of the CPI(ML) as Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said the Congress should take a quick decision and fight together. Read more

'It was brave call. 9 out of 10 times...': Mark Waugh's sharp reaction to Nitin Menon's Kohli call; Gavaskar responds

When Nathan Lyon had picked two quick wickets in dismissing Cheteshawr Pujara and Shreyas Iyer, Australia had sniffed an opportunity to get extract a lead in the first innings against India in the second Test in New Delhi on Saturday. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, however, had other plans. Read more

Rani Mukerji, Yash and Roohi Johar attend Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday party. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty hosted a party for her daughter Samisha Shetty's third birthday on Saturday. Several pictures of her friends, from the film fraternity, as well as their children, emerged online as they reached the venue of the bash. Read more

Tips to keep your mental health in check after separation or divorce

A toxic partner is someone who makes you feel abandoned, misunderstood, devalued or attacked or on the most basic level, someone who makes you feel worse rather than better over time can become toxic. When relationships become toxic to a point that sitting down with your spouse and having a hard conversation about your boundaries which they are not permitted to breach, is not an option as have been crossing them and the vital traits have been missing in the relationship, many couples end up with separation or divorce. Read more

