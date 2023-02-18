Rani Mukerji, Yash and Roohi Johar attend Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha's birthday party. See pics

Actor Shilpa Shetty hosted a party for her daughter Samisha Shetty's third birthday on Saturday. Several pictures of her friends, from the film fraternity, as well as their children, emerged online as they reached the venue of the bash. (Also Read | Shilpa Shetty and son play in snow; see her daughter's reaction on touching ice. Watch)

Actor Rani Mukerji was seen dressed in casuals--pink and orange T-shirt, faded denims, and white sneakers as she posed for the paparazzi. She also wore glasses, earrings and carried a bag. Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar and their children were also seen in the pictures. Esha Deol also posed for the paparazzi at the birthday bash.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, were also seen at the party. For the occasion, Roohi wore a pink dress and matching shoes. Yash opted for a colourful T-shirt, blue shorts and shoes. Actor Tusshar Kapoor was seen with his son Laksshya Kapoor. While Tusshar wore a white T-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes, Laksshya opted for a red T-shirt, denims, and black shoes.

Shilpa was also seen arriving at the venue with her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha. The actor wore a black T-shirt, multi coloured skirt and blue heels. Viaan wore an off-white sweatshirt, black pants, and shoes. Samisha was dressed in a baby pink dress and shoes. Shilpa's sister and actor Shamita Shetty was seen in a colourful dress and heels as she posed for the paparazzi. She also opted for a neckpiece, carried a bag, and dark sunglasses.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. In February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. On Wednesday, Shilpa penned down a birthday wish for Samisha.

On Instagram, Shilpa shared a video which she captioned, "Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma's shoes already... 3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya... we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt, and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom." In the video, Samisha tried to get into her mother's heels.

Shilpa was seen in an action comedy film Nikamma (2022) alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her OTT series debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It will stream exclusively on Prime Video. The series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country.

