Daily brief: Charges to be framed against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Charges to be framed against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Damaged vehicles which were set fire during the Delhi riots seen dumped inside a parking lot six months after the North-East Delhi riots, at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi 
Published on May 06, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with a ‘riotous incident’ during the 2020 riots. Read more

‘Kejriwal's dictatorship': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tajinder Bagga's arrest

“This is nothing but dictatorship by Arvind Kejriwal. When a monkey gets a razor in its hand, it acts like a barber. We condemn the misuse of police force," Vijayvargiya said. Read more

IPL 2022: Rohit achieves special milestone for MI with trademark pull-shot six; joins Kohli in unique batting list

The 35-year-old Rohit on Friday produced his trademark pull shot against Gujarat Titans to conjure his first six of the night at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer’s Hindi version earns 400 crore; second ‘Hindi film’ ever to do so

The Hindi-dubbed version of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. On Friday, it became just the second film in Hindi to earn 400 crore at the domestic box office. Read more

International No Diet Day: How to lose weight naturally without going on a diet

International No Diet Day 2022: Studies suggest how most of the diets lead to weight loss but the desired effects disappear after a year. A nutritionist on how to lose weight sustainably. Read more

 

