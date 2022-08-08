Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: China asks India to stop 'disturbing exchanges' with Sri Lanka, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 08, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Reports from Colombo said that following India’s concerns, Sri Lanka had asked Beijing to defer the arrival of the ship.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Senseless’: Beijing unhappy as India opposes docking of Chinese ship at Sri Lankan port

China on Monday described as “senseless” India’s opposition to the docking of a Chinese ship at a Sri Lankan port, saying “relevant” countries should stop disturbing normal exchanges between Beijing and Colombo. Read more

I-day celebrations: Security beefed up in Delhi, over 10,000 cops for Red Fort

The Delhi Police on Monday said more than 10,000 its personnel will be stationed around the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence on August 15. Read more

Sharath Kamal cruises to second CWG gold in men's singles, claims an incredible fourth medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

India's star paddler Sharath Kamal won an incredible fourth medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, ending his run in the edition with an elusive gold medal in men's singles event. Read more

Kiara Advani says Kabir Singh's slap scene was 'blown out of proportion': 'For me it's a love story'

Kiara Advani is standing by her film Kabir Singh and her character Preeti over three years after its release. Read more

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Here's how to differentiate between them and other skin rashes or infections

With a sudden spike in Monkeypox cases, there are a lot of concerns expressed about the virus's potential for spread and transmission. Read more

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

china india independence day sri lanka
