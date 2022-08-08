I-day celebrations: Security beefed up in Delhi, over 10,000 cops for Red Fort

The Delhi Police on Monday said more than 10,000 its personnel will be stationed around the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence on August 15.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day," special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Security has been beefed up across the national capital with police personnel intensifying patrolling and conducting anti-sabotage checks.

Extra security forces have been deployed at all sensitive places, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports and prominent markets, police said. Verification of people who had recently taken houses on rent is also being done.

"We would like to appeal to the public that any suggestion and instruction coming from police, be it regarding the verification of tenants, servants, hotel verification, any place that leads to any kind of sabotage, be alert and inform police about it. We are continuously carrying out our verification drives for the last few months," Pathak said

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will be installed in and around the Red Fort to ensure mishap-free celebrations. These cameras will be installed by the North, Central and New Delhi district units of the city police, and will also help monitor the VVIP route leading up to the Red Fort.

Over 400 kite fliers have been deployed to the Red Fort and surrounding areas to control balloons and kite-flying. "We are also spreading awareness through residential welfare associations and market welfare associations. We are urging people to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15," he added.

A no-fly zone has been put in place around Red Fort till August 16. The Delhi Police had issued an order on July 22, prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, handgliders and hot air balloons till August 16.

Special arrangements have also been made to keep an eye on areas where Rohingyas are residing. An official said, “an institutionalised mechanism is in place to keep a tab on Rohingyas and the Special Branch is already working on it”.

(With inputs from agencies)