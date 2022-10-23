Daily Brief: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Sitrang: Depression intensifies into storm over Bay of Bengal

The deep depression developing in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, and will make a landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Bangladesh’s Barisal in the early morning of Tuesday, the weather department said on Sunday. Read more

‘Gift…on Diwali eve’: Political leaders hail Team India, ‘genius’ Kohli after win over Pakistan in T20

Team India's sensational win over Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday has invited overwhelming applauds from across the country. Read more

Share your light on Instagram with Diwali stickers. Here’s how to do this

Diwali is here and people are celebrating the festival enthusiastically by sharing sweets and greetings. Along with the physical world, the virtual world too is lit with Diwali wishes. Read more

How to become a calmer parent: A therapist’s guide

Parenting can be tricky. Knowing how to handle situations with the children, all the while making childhood fun for them is a difficult thing for parents to balance on. Read more

Malaika Arora's birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and the Bollywood wives. See inside pics

Malaika Arora celebrated her 49th birthday with a party with her friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. She was joined by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra, Guru Randhawa and Tanya Gharvi. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also part of the party. Read more

Virat Kohli epic hands India famous win against Pakistan after Arshdeep, Hardik deliver in side's T20 World Cup opener

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli shined as he remained unbeaten on 82 to take the side to a dramatic 4-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Read more

