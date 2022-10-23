Malaika Arora's birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and the Bollywood wives. See inside pics

Malaika Arora celebrated her 49th birthday with a party with her friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. She was joined by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Sophie Choudry, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Manish Malhotra, Guru Randhawa and Tanya Gharvi. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also part of the party. (Also read: When Malaika Arora cleared Shekhar Suman's doubts about models' acting skills: 'We are not dumb')

Malaika chose a white and blue outfit for the birthday party. She also wore matching shoes and dark sunglasses. She posed for photos with all her friends. Kareena Kapoor arrived in a black bralette, flared jeans and black blazer. Karisma was seen in a black and white dress while Saif was spotted in a blue shirt and jeans. Sophie and Bhavana turned up in white. Amrita Arora was seen in a co-ord set. Check out photos from the evening:

Pictures from Malaika's birthday party.

Malaika Arora with her friends.

Bollywood celebs poured in warm birthday wishes for Malaika on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya Panday dropped a picture with the birthday girl. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The hottest and coolest, and you make it all look so easy. Happy birthday Malla!!!Love you."

Sonam Kapoor re-shared the Arjun Kapoor's post that she captioned, "Happy happy birthday darling. You're a beautiful soul..all my love." Actor Dia Mirza posted a solo picture along with a caption, My Dearest Malla, keep shining brightest. Love love and more love."

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also extended the wishes. She wrote, "Happy birthday to this happy positive force." Actor Sophie Choudry dropped a picture featuring Malaika from their dance rehearsals.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy bday you stunning, inspiring, woman & bestest neighbour! Happiness, Love, Health always! Tons of love." Kareena also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures with funny captions.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor also extended a warm birthday wish to his lady love by sharing a picture. He captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...." Karisma Kapoor also extended heartfelt birthday wish to 'Malla'. She dropped a boomerang video, which is captioned, "Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times."

Meanwhile, Malaika is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. Malaika, who also serves as a judge on the reality show India's Best Dancer, will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.

