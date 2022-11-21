Daily brief: Delhi man kills daughter for marrying man of her choice, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hate crime: Delhi man kills daughter for marrying man of her choice, mother helps in disposing body

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City police claimed to have cracked the murder of the woman, whose body was found in a bag along the Yamuna Expressway last week. According to probe findings, 22-year-old Ayushi Yadav was shot twice by her father Nitesh. Later, her body was thrown along the Yamuna e-way under Raya police station limits of Mathura allegedly by both her parents -- Nitish and Brajbala. Read more

Gujarat elections ‘Hindi Chalega?’, Rahul asks man who interrupted him mid-speech | Watch

A man interrupted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Gujarat on Monday that he was delivering in Hindi and asked him to continue speaking in the same instead of pausing for a translator who was standing beside him on the stage. Read more

'Absolute Freezing': ‘Chennai Snow’ meme fest after temperature dips in city

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chennai recorded a dip in temperature following continuous rain. Twitter had a meltdown as 'Chennai snow' memes took over the social media platform, with Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings joining the viral fest. Read more

'In Pakistan, this social media generation calls me a match-fixer. But in India, my name pops up when they...': Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is one of the finest pacer bowlers to have ever played the sport. With plethora of wickets across formats, a World Cup title and umpteen records, Akram had a career like none. Read more

Sumbul Touqeer's father wants her to show Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's ‘aukaat' on national TV. Watch

Sumbul Touqeer's father called her in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 to give her some words of encouragement and also to warn her against Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Read more

Recurring pimples: Why do you keep getting pimples on the same spot?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praying for your acne to be a bygone but they keep visiting you again and again and that too at the same spot? Not to worry! There are a few reasons for it to happen and once you figure it out, then it could be avoided and the previous spots will get the required healing time. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail