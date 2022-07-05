Daily brief: Devendra Fadnavis says he ‘could have become’ Maha CM if he requested, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Had I requested...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra chief minister post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devendra Fadnavis - the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister - said Tuesday he 'could have become chief minister had I requested' and that making Eknath Shinde - the Shiv Sena MLA behind the revolt that ousted Uddhav Thackeray - chief minister 'was my proposal'. Read more

Twitter moves Karnataka HC against legality of content takedown orders

Twitter has moved the Karnataka high court against the legality of the government’s content takedown orders. Read more

Watch: Rahul Dravid's epic reply to reporter's 'What is your take on Bazball' question after England beat India

'Bazball' has become the talk of the town with England making a renewed effort to revive their Test cricket with the word originating from Brendon McCullum, their newly-assigned head coach. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Umbrella Academy's handling of Elliot Page's transition should be taught in film schools

When Elliot Page publicly came out as a trans in December 2020, he was one of the most high-profile names in Hollywood to do so. Read more

Monsoon style tips for men: Here's how to stay on top of your fashion game

You know it is time to change your wardrobe when the monsoon is pounding at your door as you don't want to go outside in the rain in your jeans, just to return home and spend another 15 minutes trying to get them off your legs. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail