Watch: Rahul Dravid's epic reply to reporter's 'What is your take on Bazball' question after England beat India

'Bazball' has become the talk of the town with England making a renewed effort to revive their Test cricket with the word originating from Brendon McCullum, their newly-assigned head coach. Under his mentorship, England's red-ball revolution began with Test series whitewash over defending ICC World Test Champions New Zealand before they defeated the mighty Indian side in Birmingham on Tuesday. After India's defeat, head coach Rahul Dravid was asked to share his thought on this new concept, but the legendary cricketer came up with an epic reply.

England's batting was criticised and their concept was ridiculed after they were folded for 284 in the first innings, allowing India to take a healthy lead. But, against a mighty 378-run target, one never ever chased before in Test cricket, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England pull off the impossible leaving fans hailing the 'Bazball' concept.

Speaking to press after the seven-wicket loss in Birmingham, Dravid was asked by a reporter, "People are talking a lot about Bazball. Some say this will change cricket entirely. As a coach what is your take on Bazball."

With a smile, Dravid replied saying, "Don't really know what's that," as the entire room burst into laughter.

"I would definitely say that the kind of cricket they have been playing in the last few months has been really good. They have been really good at chasing. That chasing is not easy in fourth innings in England. Whatever brand of cricket one wants to play, it depends a lot of the players and the kind of form they are in presently. When the players are in good form, your obviously play a more positive game, like we did in that innings where Pant and Jadeja were batting," he added.

With the loss, India drew the Pataudi Trophy series 2-2. They had won at Lord's and the Oval, in the four Tests that were played last year, while England's other win came in Leeds.

