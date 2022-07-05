'Had I requested...': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra chief minister post
Devendra Fadnavis - the new Maharashtra deputy chief minister - said Tuesday he 'could have become chief minister had I requested' and that making Eknath Shinde - the Shiv Sena MLA behind the revolt that ousted Uddhav Thackeray - chief minister 'was my proposal'.
Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, also said he only accepted the deputy's post after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders intervened and told him 'the government won't run (if he) stayed out of it'. "So I accepted the deputy CM post on their command," he said.
"Had I requested, I could have become chief minister. We made (a) Shiv Sena (leader) chief minister for ideology... it was my proposal to make Shinde chief minister but senior party leaders said govt won't run if I stayed out, so I accepted deputy post on their command," he was quoted by news agency ANI.
Fadnavis was widely expected to return as chief minister last week, after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down hours before having to face a floor test that he was almost certain to lose.
READ | Not keen on games, but not going away forever: Uddhav Thackeray
However, shortly after Shinde and Fadnavis met governor BS Koshyari to stake their claim to the government, the BJP leader dropped a bombshell. He named Shinde chief minister and said the BJP would offer only external support.
READ | Shinde will be chief minister of Maharashtra, announces Fadnavis
Minutes later, though, there was (another) twist - senior party leaders from Delhi decided that Fadnavis (and the BJP) would, in fact, join the government.
Party chief JP Nadda spoke first and then home minister Amit Shah confirmed Fadnavis would be the deputy; both praised him for accepting the order.
Shinde, meanwhile, praised Fadnavis for showing 'a big heart'.
From outside the party, though, there were a few jabs.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar - who joined with Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress to form the now-deposed government - said, "In (the) BJP, once the order comes it is followed without compromise."
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray offered his commiserations, saying '...sometimes one has to accept party's instructions'.
On Monday the Shinde-Fadnavis government secured a comfortable win in its floor test, claiming 164 of the assembly's 288 seats.
Fadnavis on Monday also said the last decisions taken by the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet - the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, as well as naming the new Navi Mumbai airport - would be upheld since 'we're of the same view'.
With input from ANI
-
Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India, said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. Marathe was speaking at the event 'Banking Gappa (Let's talk banking)' hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event.
-
Karnataka: Regularisation of pourakarmikas' jobs underway, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the regularisation of Pourakarmikas has begun in the state. The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government's decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty. On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment.
-
HC junks woman’s plea for marriage annulment to ‘rapist’ husband
Mumbai The Bombay high court has dismissed an appeal filed by a 34-year-old Byculla resident for annulment of her marriage, claiming that her husband had ravished her when she was in Class X and thereafter, continued to harass and sexually exploit her, eventually forcibly married her after giving her some 'prasad' laced with sedatives. She claimed he also sexually exploited her by threatening to make her obscene pictures public and by hurting her family members.
-
Madhya Pradesh rest house care taker suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP
A caretaker of the government rest house of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has been suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki from a room, officials said on Tuesday. District collector Deepak Arya said the rest house care-taker, Harinarayan Kori has been suspended with immediate effect. The action came after a video of Valmiki went viral on social media. Valmiki alleged that the male staffer touched her innerwear.
-
Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster
Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of 'Kaali' on the microblogging website, Twitter, on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. It triggered widespread fury on social media and prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to ask the authorities in Canada for removal of the posters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics