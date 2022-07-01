Daily brief: Droupadi Murmu gets support from this ex-BJP ally and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Droupadi Murmu gets support from this ex-BJP ally

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance candidate for the 2022 presidential elections, received the support from former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Read More

Udaipur killing accused paid ₹1,000 to get ‘2611’ for bike number plate: Cops

Nine years before Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday, he paid ₹1,000 to get ‘2611’ for his motorcycle’s registration number, which is a possible reference to the date of 2008 Mumbai terror attack, people familiar with the matter said. Read More

'Sometimes one has to accept party instructions': Raj Thackeray to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the new deputy chief minister, with special praise reserved his accepting the junior post despite widespread belief he would get the top job. Read More

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's epic reply to Ex-England cricketer's 'fast bowler has never captained India' remark at toss

Jasprit Bumrah's first toss as India's captain was an eventful one as the India pacer and former England opener Mark Butcher, who was also the presenter, got into a little fast bowler vs all-rounder debate regarding the legendary Kapil Dev. Read More

R Madhavan's Rocketry predicted to perform like The Kashmir Files at box office, Vivek Agnihotri says, 'wish it happens'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to film trade analysts predicting that R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will grow at the box office like The Kashmir Files. Read More

How to prevent liver illnesses in monsoon; experts offer tips

Rainy season is here and it is also the time when people love to enjoy roadside food with friends and family. It is also the time when several seasonal infections are on rise and people are at risk of catching serious infections like Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E. Read More

