'Sometimes one has to accept party instructions': Raj Thackeray to Fadnavis
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis for becoming the new deputy chief minister, with special praise reserved his accepting the junior post despite widespread belief he would get the top job.
"Everyone thought you'll become CM but sometimes one has to accept party's instructions. This should be remembered by every political party worker and leader," Raj Thackeray wrote.
Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister, was sworn in to the deputy's post Thursday night after a late twist to the political crisis that erupted after Eknath Shinde (now chief minister) decamped with a steadily growing support base.
Devendra Fadnavis - who was chief minister before Uddhav Thackeray took over - was expected to be CM again but surprised by naming Shinde to the post.
Fadnavis then also said he would not be the second man in a government he had previously led but hastened to add that the BJP would support Shinde.
Minutes later there was (another) twist - senior leaders from Delhi decided that Fadnavis (and the BJP) would, in fact, formally join the government.
Party chief JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah praised Fadnavis for accepting the post, although many, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, suggested he did not have much choice.
Shinde, meanwhile, received a message from Raj Thackeray too.
"Be alert. Take measured steps... Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance," Raj Thackeray told him.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde must now prove his majority on Monday, but with the BJP's 106 MLAs and 50 in his camp, he should have enough to do so.
With input from ANI
