Daily brief: 'End of democracy', says Kejriwal after Punjab guv's objection to trust vote, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab guv torpedoes Bhagwant Mann’s trust vote plan; Kejriwal says end of democracy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab governor Banwari Purohit on Wednesday withdrew his order to summon a special session of the Punjab assembly on September 22, saying there were no specific rules to convene an assembly session to consider a “confidence motion”. Read more

India one among 10 high prevalence type1 diabetes country, says Lancet study

The number of people living with type 1 diabetes is set to double by 2040, according to estimates from the Lancet Modelling study released on Wednesday, adding that an estimated 8.4 million people were living with type 1 diabetes in 2021. Read more

No more ‘no, sir’ replies in Parliament. Sena MP says ‘small change, big difference’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that henceforth, answers to questions raised in Parliament will use “gender neutral” terms. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar is India's richest woman: Report

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar has now become India's richest woman, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2022 which was unveiled on Wednesday. The entrepreneur with a net worth of ₹38,700 crore is on the 33rd spot in the top 100 billionaires list. Read more

Ajith Kumar’s next film titled Thunivu, first look poster out

Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Thunivu, the producers revealed on Wednesday. Producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to reveal the first look poster and it got Ajith’s fans excited. Read more

PCOS and infertility: FAQs related to the commonest hormonal disorder and inability to get pregnant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the commonest hormonal disorder in the reproductive age group where women having PCOS will exhibit symptoms such as irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth on the face/body or dark patches on the skin due to high levels of androgens - the male hormones. Read more

Kids’ dance moves while grooving to Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani sparks laughter. Watch

The peppy tune and amazing lyrics of the famous Hindi classic Mere Sapno Ki Rani is still loved by many. Probably that is the reason there are different videos on the Internet that show people sharing renditions of this song or sharing dance videos while grooving to it. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Humara koi lene-dena nahin hai’: Kabaddi bodies wash hands off UP's Saharanpur food-at-toilet viral clip

A day after a video went viral on social media, where Kabaddi players could be seen serving food from a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the national Kabaddi Federation washed their hands from the controversy, stating the body was not at all involved in organising the event. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON