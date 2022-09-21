Ajith Kumar’s next film titled Thunivu, first look poster out

Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Thunivu, the producers revealed on Wednesday. Producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to reveal the first look poster and it got Ajith’s fans excited. Most took the comments section and wrote that another blockbuster is loading in the combination of Ajith and director H. Vinoth.

The film marks the third successive collaboration between Vinoth, Ajith and Boney Kapoor. Their previous films include Nerkonda Parvai and Valimai.

Recently, Boney Kapoor teased fans with a silhouetted look of Ajith from the film. Fans took to the comments section to ask if he plays a negative role in the movie.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61(sic)”. Fans took to the comments section to ask if Ajith was playing a negative character in the yet-untitled film, currently dubbed AK61.

One fan asked: “Negative role (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Negative image for negative character (sic).”

Ajith recently resumed shooting for Thunivu after two-month biking tour which took him to many countries across Europe. The film also stars Manju Warrier, who also recently joined Ajith on his biking expedition for a few days. She posted some pictures from the trip on her Twitter page.

“Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Honoured to be joining Adventure Riders India for my first ever two-wheeler road trip! Thank you Ajith Sir for introducing me to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan. Thank you Sir! Thank u #bineeshchandra for joining. (sic),” she wrote.

Thunivu will hit the screens for Pongal festival next year. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as well, has music by Ghibran.

Ajith was last seen in Valimai, in which he played a cop who goes after an outlaw biker gang. The film also starred Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Telugu and Kannada along with the original Tamil version.

