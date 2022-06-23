Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta.
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

Former Punjab DGP and 1987-batch IPS officer Dinkar Gupta has been appointed as the new chief of the National Investigative Agency. Gupta will hold the post till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement, or till further orders by the government, whichever takes place earlier. Read more

Covid: Health minister stresses on vaccination, surveillance amid latest surge

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases being reported from some parts of the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials and experts and directed them to continue to focus on surveillance and whole-genome sequencing to identify possible variants and stressed on effective monitoring to assess the spread of the virus in a timely manner. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Maha crisis: 3 more Sena legislators join rebel MLAs camping at Assam hotel

The political crisis in Maharashtra seems to be slowly tilting in favour of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with four more party MLAs reaching Guwahati on Thursday and joining the others who have been camping at a five-star hotel in the city since Wednesday. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli attempts Joe Root's bat-balancing 'magic' trick during warm-up match, video goes viral

Virat Kohli drew the loudest cheers, as is often the case, when he walked out to bat at Grace Road against Leicestershire CCC in India's warm-up ahead of their postponed fifth Test against England. Read more

Vicky Kaushal has 'insightful session' with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s grandson while preparing for Sam Bahadur

Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next film Sam Bahadur. Read more

Topics
covid-19 coronavirus health minister national investigation agency dinkar gupta
