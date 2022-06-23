Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

Former Punjab DGP and 1987-batch IPS officer Dinkar Gupta has been appointed as the new chief of the National Investigative Agency. Gupta will hold the post till March 31, 2024, that is the date of his retirement, or till further orders by the government, whichever takes place earlier.

“The Appointments Commitee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affaris for appointment of Shri Dinkar Gupta, IPS (PB: 87) as Director General, National Investigative Agency in Level-17 of the post and up to 31.03.2024 i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever takes place earlier,” the order read.

The1987-batch IPS officer was removed as the state police chief by the Congress government under Charanjit Singh Channi in October last year and was posted as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC). Gupta had decided to go on a month’s leave after Channi took over as the chief minister and the state government gave the charge to 1988-batch officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

In another order, Swagat Das was appointed Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Unon home ministry. The 1987-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre is currently serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau. He has been appointed to the post till November 30, 2024, that is the date of his superannuation, according to the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON