Daily brief: Himanta Sarma vows defamation case against Manish Sisodia, and all the latest news

‘Stop sermonisng’: Sarma's comeback on Sisodia's charges, vows defamation case

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hit out at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for raising allegations of corruption against him and warning of filing a criminal defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Odisha ministers quit en masse, new ones to be sworn in tomorrow

All 20 ministers in Naveen Patnaik's cabinet and Odisha assembly Speaker Surjya Patro resigned ahead of the first cabinet reshuffle during the fifth term of the Biju Janata Dal government.

Sidhu Moose Wala's father says 'no intention of contesting any elections': ‘I’m not in a state to talk much'. Watch

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father in a new video message said that he has 'no intention of contesting any elections'.

Putin fumes after Russian plane seized at Colombo airport, summons Lankan envoy

Aeroflot has suspended its flights to Sri Lanka after the island nation's aviation authority prevented a flight of Russia's flag carrier to depart the Colombo airport on Thursday after a court order.

French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek tops Coco Gauff in straight sets to win second title at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek is unbeaten since February and sure looks unbeatable at the moment, now a two-time champion at the French Open.

Keep heart diseases at bay with these easy breathing exercises

Singer KK's sudden demise and a string of celeb deaths in the recent past due to heart attack has brought focus on importance of cardiac health.

