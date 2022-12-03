Daily brief: In Godhra train case, Gujarat govt opposes release of convicts; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Godhra train case, Gujarat govt opposes release of convicts

The Gujarat government on Friday opposed the release of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case during a plea hearing in the Supreme Court. Read more

PM's 'loot-tantra' vs Cong's 'loktantra': Rahul Gandhi on crude oil, LPG prices

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress's Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Saturday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas, saying the foot march is the voice of “loktantra” against his “loot-tantra”. Read more

New York and Singapore are the most expensive cities to live in: Survey

According to a new index, the Russian war in Ukraine and the pandemic's aftereffects have caused the cost of living to go up by 8.1 per cent in 2022. Read more

Amid Neymar concerns, Brazil suffer two huge injury blows ahead of FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against South Korea

After a shock defeat to Cameroon in their final group game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was their first ever loss in the league stage in the tournament's history in this century. Read more

Kajol roasts Karan Johar for his star kids obsession in funny new ad. Watch

Kajol and Karan Johar have come together in a new video that sees the long-time friends and colleagues pulling each other’s legs in a cheeky new advertisement about food. Read more

5 reasons why playtime is important for your pet

If you've ever owned a pet of any kind, you are well aware of how much fun they can be. Read more

