5 reasons why playtime is important for your pet

If you've ever owned a pet of any kind, you are well aware of how much fun they can be. The benefits your pet receives from your simple playtime may surprise you if you assume it's just something you do to kill time. Both you and your pet can have a fun time when out in the fresh air running with your dog or chasing your cat around with a feathered teaser toy. Playtime is healthy for pets of all ages. Here are a few reasons you shouldn't ever skip out on playing with your dog, whether they are young puppies still learning to control their limbs or elderly canines with plenty of energy left. (Also read: How to check if your pet is over or underweight; Expert offers tips )

Dr. Lior Kamara, Veterinarian, shared the five most important benefits of playtime for your pet.

1. Physical health: Active play helps keep your dog's heart healthy, keeps the joints lubricated, and improves his overall balance and coordination.⁠ Pet obesity is a significant issue, and even a few additional pounds can have an adverse effect on your dog's health. Exercise becomes even more crucial as your pet ages.

⁠2. Mental health: Games with rules force your dog to use his brain, not just his body. This can help keep his mind sharp and focused.⁠ Play can also improve your pet's attitude, keep them from getting bored, and help them relax. If your schedule is busy, try to give your pet at least 15 minutes of playtime each day.

⁠3. Social skills: When your dog plays with other dogs and other people, it helps improve his overall social skills. He learns basic ⁠rules and how to play by them.⁠ Seniors, adult dogs, and puppies can all benefit from social interaction. By moving your play sessions to the park or other dog-friendly locations, you can avoid isolation, which can have a negative impact on your dog's happiness and health.

⁠4. Bonding: Even if it's only for a few minutes a day, playing with your dog helps strengthen the bond between you.⁠ Playtime gives you the chance to get to know your new pet while also demonstrating to them that you two will always be great friends.

5. ⁠Improve your health: What better way to alleviate the stress of a busy workday and get a bit of exercise than to come home and play with your dog? It's a win-win for both of you.⁠

