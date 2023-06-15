Daily brief: India, Nepal, Bangladesh finalise tripartite power trade deal draft, and all the latest news
India, Nepal, Bangladesh finalise tripartite power trade agreement draft
India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have finalised the draft of a tripartite power trade agreement, a development in line with New Delhi’s efforts to forge greater energy connectivity across the neighbourhood, people familiar with the matter said. Read more
Irate North Korea fires ballistic missiles after South, US hold military drills
North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Thursday, the South Korean military said, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of an "inevitable" response to military drills staged earlier in the day by South Korean and US troops. Read more
Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date when Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, other countries will celebrate Bakra Eid in Dhul Hijjah
Eid ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), is one of the most important religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide and it commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Read more
Rohman Shawl says speculations around him and Sushmita Sen don't matter to him: ‘We look good together’
Rohman Shawl recently talked about Sushmita Sen and heaped praises on her. Rohman and Sushmita broke up in 2021 but have been seen together on several occasions. Read more
'If they would have picked someone like Rahane': Ambati Rayudu's big revelation about WC snub, namedrops Vijay Shankar
Despite being a frontrunner to solve the middle-order conundrum in the Indian squad, former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu was overlooked by the national selectors when the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) announced the star-studded squad of the men's team for the ICC World Cup 2019. Read more