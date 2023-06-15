Eid ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice), is one of the most important religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide and it commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This festival holds deep significance and is marked by various rituals and acts of devotion when it falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, following the completion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Date when Muslims in Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, other countries will celebrate Bakra Eid in Dhul Hijjah (Photo by Twitter/ammar_xaidi)

It is a time of great joy, unity and gratitude for Muslims across the globe when families come together and communities gather to celebrate this auspicious occasion. It is that time of the year again when the preparations for Eid ul-Adha have kickstarted days in advance for Muslims to dress in their finest clothes, often new garments and attend special congregational prayers at mosques or outdoor prayer grounds.

The sermon during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers emphasises the values of sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for others while one of the central rituals of Eid ul-Adha is the qurbani or the sacrifice of a cattle, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel. This act symbolises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and demonstrates the importance of selflessness and devotion to God while the meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends and one for the less fortunate as sharing the meat with those in need is a fundamental aspect of Eid ul-Adha, fostering compassion, generosity and solidarity within communities.

As a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah, Eid ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all around the world in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar and it is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada will look for the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on June 18 and if the moon is sighted, Bakhreid celebrations in these countries will commence on Wednesday June 28, 2023 while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

If the crescent moon is not spotted in these countries on Sunday June 18, 2023, then the first day of the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will be marked on Tuesday June 20, 2023 and Eid al Adha 2023 celebrations will commence in these nations on Thursday June 29, 2023 while the Day of Arafat - the key ritual of Hajj - will be observed a day before Eid al Adha i.e. on Wednesday June 28, 2023.

On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations will gear up to sight the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on June 19 and if it is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on June 29 otherwise on June 30. This is because the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah marks the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, one of Islam's five pillars, and is followed by Eid Al Adha on the tenth day. Hajj is the pilgrimage that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Eid ul-Adha is also a time for Muslims to come together and strengthen the bonds of friendship and kinship hence, families and friends exchange greetings, visit one another and share festive meals. It is a time of unity and celebration with delicious traditional dishes and desserts being prepared and enjoyed like special sweets including sheer khurma (a sweet vermicelli pudding) and seviyan (sweet vermicelli) that are commonly prepared and served.

Beyond the religious and social significance, Eid ul-Adha carries profound moral and ethical lessons and it reminds Muslims of the values of sacrifice, obedience, gratitude and caring for others. It encourages acts of charity as Muslims are encouraged to give to the poor and needy during this time and it reinforces the importance of community, empathy and the spirit of sharing.

Eid ul-Adha is a time of reflection and spiritual renewal as it serves as a reminder to Muslims of the importance of faith, devotion, and submission to God's will while fostering a sense of unity and inclusivity as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate this joyous occasion. The festival not only strengthens the bonds within families and communities but also encourages acts of charity and kindness, reflecting the core principles of Islam.