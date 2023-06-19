Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: India-US roadmap for defence industrial cooperation focus of PM Modi’s visit, and all the latest news

Daily brief: India-US roadmap for defence industrial cooperation focus of PM Modi’s visit, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India-US roadmap for defence industrial cooperation focus area of PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is set to take forward the roadmap for defence industrial cooperation, which envisages greater links between defence industries and research organisations of the two sides, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday. Read More

Weekend mass shootings in the United States leave 6 people dead and dozens injured

Mass shootings and violence across the US killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri. Read More

Will RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook complete their military enlistment by this year? BTS fans react

BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are reportedly set to enlist in the South Korean military by the end of this year. As per a report, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook are eligible for the postponement of their enlistment. Read More

‘Just because India didn’t win…’: Ex-AUS captain passes verdict on Rohit Sharma's captaincy after WTC final

A lot was expected from Rohit Sharma when the veteran Indian opener succeeded Virat Kohli as the all-format captain of Team India. Though Rohit enjoyed success as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the senior batter has struggled to replicate his Mumbai Indians (MI) leadership approach for the Asian giants in the international arena. Read More

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news india us narendra modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP