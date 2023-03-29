Daily brief: Indian Army set to get its own satellite worth 3,000 crore by 2026, and all the latest news

Army set to get its own satellite worth ₹3,000 crore by 2026

Unlike the Indian Air Force and the navy, the army currently does not have a dedicated satellite.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a major boost for the Indian Army’s communication capability, the defence ministry on Wednesday signed a ₹3,000-crore contract with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for an advanced communication satellite, GSAT 7B, for the army to fulfill a long-standing need, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more

4 men sentenced to death for 2008 Jaipur serial blasts acquitted by high court

The Rajasthan high court on Wednesday acquitted the four men sentenced to death by a trial court for nine blasts that went off in Jaipur in May 2008, killing 71 people and injuring over 170. Read more

Ishaan Khatter recalls Shahid Kapoor changing his diapers: 'He always kept me in check'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with half-brother Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Ishaan talked about Shahid being a consistent male figure to him while growing up. He said Shahid was always parental towards him as he even changed his diapers in childhood. Read more

Pakistan expected to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan could play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. India are the hosts for the marquee tournament but political tensions between both the countries could see Pakistan opting out of playing in the country. Read more

Are you willing to fall in love again?

If you are reading this, chances are that somewhere or the other you have been hurt when you were in love but overcoming heartbreak and moving on from it, is not a weakness - it's wisdom. So, are you willing to fall in love again? Are you willing to take that leap of faith and allow love to bloom within you once more? Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Web story: Chennai Super Kings' players' list and performance

TATA IPL 2023 licks off on March 31 with an inaugural match between Gujarat Titan and Chennai Super Kings. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON