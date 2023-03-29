Ishaan Khatter recalls Shahid Kapoor changing his diapers: 'He always kept me in check'

Actor Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with half-brother Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Ishaan talked about Shahid being a consistent male figure to him while growing up. He said Shahid was always parental towards him as he even changed his diapers in childhood. Also read: Ishaan Khatter says brother Shahid Kapoor told him not to lose himself in a relationship Neliima Azeem with her sons Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan is actor Neelima Azeem and her ex-husband Rajesh Khattar’s son; they divorced in 2001. Before Ishaan, Neelima had Shahid Kapoor with Pankaj Kapur. Later, Neelima married Raza Ali Khan and parted ways in 2009.

Talking about Shahid, Ishaan recently told Pinkvilla, “He is the person who grounds me. He is a very rooted, grounded person. And he is very deep. It's a very big part of who he is.” He also revealed Shahid's nickname and added, “We joke about it a lot, I call him 'Baba Sasha', but it's who he is and he is that one person in my life who is like a consistent male figure who has always kept me in check. I think he has felt very parental towards me also because he changed my diapers. He was nearly 15 years old when I was born and he didn't have an elder sibling. So he was that sibling for me. He is very much the quintessential elder brother in many ways. But he is also young at heart so we have a very unique relationship.”

Not only Shahid but Ishaan also shares a close bond with Shahid's kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. When asked about spoiling them as their uncle, Ishaan shared, “Of course, who wouldn't? So they have a lot of fun with me, I think. But, they are very smart kids. They are extraordinarily smart. Sometimes I can't believe the conversations I am having with them, specially Misha. They seem too smart for their age. I think what's remarkable for me is not just the IQ but when the kid is emotionally intelligent enough to feel or sense what an adult is feeling and try to correlate…that's just… bizarre to me. I learn a lot from them. I dote on them. I try not to (spoil them) because they have very good parents so I don't feel the pressure…”

Ishaan was last seen in Phone Bhoot. He will be next starring in the war-drama, Pippa. On the other hand, Shahid's last outing was Farzi, which marked his OTT debut on Prime Video.

