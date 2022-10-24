Daily brief: Indian politicians react as Rishi Sunak set to be next UK PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How Indian politicians reacted as Rishi Sunak wins race to become next UK PM

Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates withdrew from the race to lead the Conservative Party. Read more

At 42, Rishi Sunak is the youngest UK prime minister in modern history

Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister on Monday replacing his once leadership rival Liz Truss as the country faces a severe economic crisis. Read more

PM Modi shares 'glimpses' of his Diwali celebrations with Indian soldiers in Kargil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been celebrating Diwali with the security personnel since 2014, visited Kargil on Monday and shared a sneak peek into his this year's Diwali celebrations with soldiers. Read more

'Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that...': Hafeez tears into Pakistan skipper after India's MCG win at WC

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam after the Green Army suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Read more

Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s home perfectly decorated for Diwali, see pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut began Diwali celebration at home with puja. She took to her Instagram Stories and updated fans with new pictures of her house featuring a newly renovated temple. Read more

