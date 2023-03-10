Daily brief: Iran, Saudi to resume ties after years of hostility, and all the latest news

Iran, Saudi to resume ties in China-brokered deal after years of hostility

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions between the Mideast rivals. The major diplomatic breakthrough negotiated with China lowers the chance of armed conflict between the nations — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. Read more…

Hopeful new India-Australia trade pact to be finalised this year: PM Albanese

India and Australia discussed the finalisation of a comprehensive trade deal and a migration pact as well as ways to boost defence cooperation at the first annual summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese, reflecting the growing strategic and commercial ties between the two countries. Read more…

Sourav Ganguly's 'class will always show...' tweet on Ashwin and pitch after Australia hammer 480 creates buzz

Ravichandran Ashwin is a class apart. He is a classic example of when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Pretty much all India and Australia spinners including Ashwin have enjoyed a great time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After Ashwin's wonderful performance, former India captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came up with high praise. Read more…

Rani Mukerji cries after meeting woman whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Actor Rani Mukerji broke down in tears during a promotional event for her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, when she met Sagarika Chakaraborty, the mother on whose life the film is inspired from. In the film, Rani plays Debika Chatterjee, a grieving mother who fights a nation to get back the custody of her children. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Read more…

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's iconic looks from the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her stellar performances in films, as well as her fashionable looks. Priyanka's red carpet looks at the Oscars are droolworthy for all the right reasons. Read more…

Tips to prevent workout injury

It is crucial to make sure that you follow a safe workout routine to prevent injuries. Check the web stories here for some essential tips

