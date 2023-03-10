Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra's iconic looks from the Oscars

Oscars 2023: The special time of the year is here. Oscars 2023 is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on March 12. Every year, the Oscars celebrate the best films released a year before. It also awards the best performances and the actors, and the artists associated with the films. But the Oscars is more than just an awards ceremony. Oscars red carpet is known to announce new fashion statements to the world. Artists, actors and celebrities from across the world walk the red carpet at the Oscars in their best attire. This year, the 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel – this is Kimmel’s third time hosting the show after the ceremony’s 89th and 90th editions.

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her stellar performances in films, as well as her fashionable looks. Priyanka's red carpet looks at the Oscars are droolworthy for all the right reasons. As we gear up to witness the next edition of the Academy Awards, here is a throwback at the stunning looks of Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars over the years:

Priyanka Chopra’s first time on the red carpet of the Oscars was back in 2016 when she chose to slay in a white sheer gown featuring off-shoulder corset patterns, feather embroidery work, and translucent details. In a matching white clutch and minimal diamond earrings, she completed her look for the day.

Priyanka looked pretty in the sheer white gown.(Instagram)

Here’s a look of Priyanka Chopra from 2016 Oscars where she decked up in a sheer sequined grey ensemble featuring cut-out details flaunting her toned abs, and caped sleeves with a closed neckline. The gown further cascaded to a flowy skirt. In statement diamond earrings, Priyanka looked pretty as ever.

Priyanka in a grey embellished gown.

At the 2017 Oscars, Priyanka stole the limelight in a silver embellished gown with corset patterns, hand-embroidered silver embellishments throughout and bodycon details. In diamond bracelets, diamond earrings and tresses open in straight locks, she aced the look.

Proyanka posed in the stunning ensemble.

At the Pre-Oscars 2022 party, Priyanka Chopra played the co-host in a sheer cocktail black saree. Teamed it an off-shoulder corset black blouse, Priyanka merged class and style perfectly.

Priyanka looked ravishing in the sheer cocktail saree.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.